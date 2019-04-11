Cop aspirants in Telangana may give polls a miss with final exams round the corner

U Mahesh By

HYDERABAD: Momst of the 1,17,660 candidates, who have cleared the entrance and physical tests for Telangana police recruitment, might give the elections on Thursday a miss, as they await the final written test scheduled to be held on April 20. Express spoke with many of them who said they would not be heading back home as only a few days are left for their final test.

They are undergoing preparations for the test in different institutes in Hyderabad at the moment and do not wish to lose momentum into their preparations by travelling home for a day. They are competing for the vacancies of 1,200 Sub Inspectors and 16,000 constables in Telangana police.

Last minute revision is being cited as the reason for the decision. Several candidates held that time is a major constraint for the aspiring candidates. Students feel that the time taken to travel to their hometown, cast vote and get back would eat away quite a few golden hours that could be used for preparation.

A majority of these candidate selected in physical fitness tests have come from different districts of the State and they have been preparing for the final exam for the past three months in various coaching centres and study circles.

Take the case of Medipelly Venu of Nizamabad district, one of such candidates. Notwithstanding the numerous nominations filed for the Parliamentary elections, he feels that his preparation is more important than exercising his franchise.