EC directs producers not to release biopics on NTR and KCR 

The poll body's action came after it received complaints regarding these two biopics.

Published: 11th April 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Wednesday ordered the producers of 'Laxmi's NTR' and 'Udyama Simham', the two biopics based on the lives of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao respectively, not to release the movies till further orders.

It said any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purpose of any political entity or an individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level-playing field during the elections should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematography during the operation of Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission in its order directing the producers of 'Laxmi's NTR', said the biopic of the late N T Rama Rao, which "purported" to depict incumbent state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a manner "allegedly diminishing the electoral prospects of his party".

In a separate order addressing the producers of 'Udyama Simham', the Election Commission said, "In view of facts and material available on record, this film being a biopic on Shri K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister Telangana, and a political leader of a party which has fielded its candidates in the current general elections to the Lok Sabha cannot be exhibited in view of the Commission's aforesaid Order.

"Therefore, in view of the above, you are hereby directed not to exhibit the film titled 'Udyama Simham' till further order in terms of aforesaid order."

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission stalled the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, asserting that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level playing field timing the elections should not be displayed.

The Commission directed the producers "not to exhibit the film titled 'PM Narendra Modi' till further orders."

 

