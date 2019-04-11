Home States Telangana

HPCL gas pipeline extension from Hassan to Cherlapally to begin in June

 The HPCL plans to start construction of pipelines from June.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The plans of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to extend its gas pipeline from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapally in Hyderabad gained momentum, as the State energy department constituted a negotiation committee on Wednesday to procure private lands directly by negotiating with the land owners, who are willing to sell their lands to HPCL.  The HPCL plans to start construction of pipelines from June.

The HPCL plans to extend the pipeline from Hassan to Cherlapally via Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of `2,166 crore for around 680 km, of which `771 crore would be invested in Telangana for laying approximately 240 km pipeline and related facilities. 

The extension of pipeline by HPCL from Hassan to Cherlapally will improve supply situation with better and timely availability of LPG at Cherlapally LPG plant.  Recently, HPCL General Manager while giving the above details stated that this is an energy infrastructure project of national importance. As a part of the project land would be acquired to set up pumping stations, top off point/pigging stations and sectionalising value stations enroute in the districts of Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy  and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Land is also required for pipeline stations of IP/TOP of IP/TOP at Jedcherla and Thimmapur,  at approximately 15 acres per station and each sectionalising valve station (SV 16 in numbers) will require one acre of land. Land purchase for all the proposed stations is very crucial for  completion of the project. For expediting the purchase of patta lands by direct negotiations with farmers, the HPCL has requested the govt to constitute a negotiation/facilitation committee consisting of district revenue authorities with members of HPCL to start construction by June after taking possession of these lands.

Accordingly, the special chief secretary of energy department Ajay Misra constituted the committee. The joint collector of the district concerned will be the chairman of the committee and RDOs of the respective divisions and HPCL representatives will be the committee members.

