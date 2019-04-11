No selfies in polling booths this time in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In December, during the Assembly elections, there were several reports of voters, and even polling personnel, taking selfies inside polling booths. To avoid such embarrassment during the Lok Sabha elections, State police has issued instruction to all voters against carrying their mobile phones inside polling centres.

Police personnel will frisk voters for any contraband - a list of which includes stones, weapons, ink bottles, match boxes, stones and cameras - before they enter the booths. Anyone ‘moving suspiciously’ or carrying a mobile phone with them can be booked in a criminal case, said officials.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, senior police officials will be monitoring the situation across the State from a command control room through CCTv cameras. They will be in constant contact with police commissioners and superintendents of police for updates.

It is also learnt that Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar and Mahesh M Bhagawat, the commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police visited sensitive areas in their respective jurisdictions to oversee arrangements. Kumar inspected arrangements at Old City, and Sajjanar has at Rajendranagar and Shamshabad.