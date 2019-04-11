Home States Telangana

No selfies in polling booths this time in Telangana

In December, during the Assembly elections, there were several reports of voters, and even polling personnel, taking selfies inside polling booths.

Published: 11th April 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters take selfies with a picture of PM as they take part in an event of ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign

Supporters take selfies with a picture of PM as they take part in an event of ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign | PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In December, during the Assembly elections, there were several reports of voters, and even polling personnel, taking selfies inside polling booths. To avoid such embarrassment during the Lok Sabha elections, State police has issued instruction to all voters against carrying their mobile phones inside polling centres. 

Police personnel will frisk voters for any contraband - a list of which includes stones, weapons, ink bottles, match boxes, stones and cameras - before they enter the booths. Anyone ‘moving suspiciously’ or carrying a mobile phone with them can be booked in a criminal case, said officials.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, senior police officials will be monitoring the situation across the State from a command control room through CCTv cameras. They will be in constant contact with police commissioners and superintendents of police for updates. 

It is also learnt that Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar and Mahesh M Bhagawat, the commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police visited sensitive areas in their respective jurisdictions to oversee arrangements. Kumar inspected arrangements at Old City, and Sajjanar has at Rajendranagar and Shamshabad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections 2019 Telangana polling booth selfie ban India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp