Home States Telangana

Varavara Rao’s wife pens open letter to Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

P Hemalata has requested Rao to make his stand on the writer’s arrest public.

Published: 11th April 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Revolutionary writer Varavara Rao

Revolutionary writer Varavara Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: P Hemalata, wife of revolutionary writer and VIRASAM founder P Varavara Rao, has written an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, asking him to make his stand on the writer’s arrest public. Varavara Rao was arrested in the alleged Bhima Koregaon violence case last year. 

The activist has been imprisoned in Pune’s Yerawada Central jail for the last five months in a case which, according to Hemalata, was based on “false allegations and fabricated evidence.” “As part of a large conspiracy hatched by the Centre, Maharashtra government and the Sangh Parivar had made up a false case,” she claimed in the letter. “Varavara Rao is a worthy child of Telangana,” she said, adding that it was KCR’s responsibility of the Chief Minister to take a stand on the arrest. She recalled that, in 2005, KCR had gone to meet Varavara Rao in Chanchalguda jail after the latter’s organisation Revolutionary Writers’ Association was banned.

“As a minister in the Central Cabinet, you visited him in Chanchalguda jail on September 3, 2005, brushing aside protocol objections raised by the then State government. A judges’ panel had struck down the ban on the organisation three months later, but by the time you met him, the ban was in vogue. I hope you, as a person who set aside protocol and met him in jail, would take a similar position when he is being subjected to similar atrocious incarceration,” she wrote. 

“When a person who stood for the interests of Telangana people for so long is being subjected to the machinations of the police of a neighbouring State, it is the responsibility of Telangana as a society to raise its voice,” she stated.

She held that just like the revolutionaries, even Varavara Rao was an advocate for the separate statehood of Telangana. She recalled the association of Varavara Rao with other writers and Telangana advocates Kaloji Narayana Rao and Prof K Jayashankar. “In the past, there were 25 cases booked against him but 13 were quashed with no proof,” she stated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Varavara Rao K Chandrashekar Rao Urban Naxal Varavara Rao wife

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp