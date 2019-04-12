Home States Telangana

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Amit Shah over NRC 

“They want to reduce the idea of Indianness to descent & religion, erasing all other faiths, cultures & identities,” the AIMIM chief said.

Published: 12th April 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as a “manifestation of RSS’ evil logic of Hindu motherland”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed BJP president Amit Shah’s promise of introducing the measure for not just Assam, but for the entire country. 

Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad MP said:”The Citizenship Amendment Bill, this NRC promise, are all manifestations of RSS’s evil logic of a “Hindu motherland”. 

“They want to reduce the idea of Indianness to descent & religion, erasing all other faiths, cultures & identities,” the AIMIM chief said.

Earlier in the day BJP chief Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally in West Bengal said: “It is our commitment to bring in NRC across the country to chuck out each and every infiltrator... We would ensure that each and every Hindu and Buddhist refugee gets citizenship of this country.”

Owaisi said that act of registering citizens on the basis of their “birth or professed faith” was “a step towards totalitarian rule”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC RSS AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp