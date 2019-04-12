AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Amit Shah over NRC 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as a “manifestation of RSS’ evil logic of Hindu motherland”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed BJP president Amit Shah’s promise of introducing the measure for not just Assam, but for the entire country.

Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad MP said:”The Citizenship Amendment Bill, this NRC promise, are all manifestations of RSS’s evil logic of a “Hindu motherland”.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, this NRC promise, are all manifestations of RSS's evil logic of a "Hindu motherland". They want to reduce the idea of Indianness to descent & religion, erasing all other faiths, cultures & identities [1/3] https://t.co/UhHgsTUUlF — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) 11 April 2019

“They want to reduce the idea of Indianness to descent & religion, erasing all other faiths, cultures & identities,” the AIMIM chief said.

Earlier in the day BJP chief Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally in West Bengal said: “It is our commitment to bring in NRC across the country to chuck out each and every infiltrator... We would ensure that each and every Hindu and Buddhist refugee gets citizenship of this country.”

Owaisi said that act of registering citizens on the basis of their “birth or professed faith” was “a step towards totalitarian rule”.