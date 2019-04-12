K Kavitha’s escape, D Arvind’s allegations mark peaceful poll in Nizamabad

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: As Telangana’s first general elections got underway, all eyes were on the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency. And with good reason. With 185 candidates in fray, including 178 farmers, the constituency had attracted nationwide attention.

In this backdrop, it was decided that up to 12 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) of M3 version would be arranged in an ‘L’ shape in each of the 1,788 polling booths, with each machine carrying a maximum of 16 names. In fact, the constituency may make it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the maximum number of EVMs used.

Barring stray incidents of violence, the electoral process went peacefully in the constituency. Out of the total 15,53,386 voters in the constituency, around 68.10 per cent utilised their franchise. The highest polling percentage was recorded in Bodhan Assembly constituency at 71.93 per cent, while the lowest was at Nizamabad (Urban) at a dismal 52.5 per cent.

Kavitha’s ‘escape’

Meanwhile, incumbent and TRS candidate K Kavitha faced an embarrassing situation, after a video of her allegedly ignoring the complaints of women voters went viral. During her visit to a polling station set up at the Government Girl’s High School in Renjal mandal, several women complained that they were being denied most government scheme benefits, including the housing scheme. Kavitha chose to leave the polling booth immediately.

The event was recorded and circulated by a voter. The video soon went viral, with Kavitha subsequently drawing a flak from the netizens for her decision to leave the booth.

Arvind’s allegations

Meanwhile, BJP candidate D Arvind alleged that some TRS supporters had been exercising bogus votes in the constituency. He visited several polling stations across the Quilla road and raised objections in this regard.

This also led to arguments between the candidate and the polling staff in a number of booths. Later, D Arvind was attacked by a few minority activists during a visit to the Shankar Bhavan School.