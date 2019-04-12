Home States Telangana

No Modi wave this time, it’s an open election: Asaduddin Owaisi

He also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for saying that there would better chance for peace talks if Narendra Modi’s BJP wins the elections again. 

Published: 12th April 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed that there was a “Modi wave” in the Lok Sabha elections this time and said that the contest is “open” and anyone can win it. Speaking to the media after casting his vote in Rajendranagar Assembly constituency on Thursday, the Hyderabad MP said: “In 2014, there was a Modi wave, I accept that.

But it is not there now. This election is an open election and we hope that people will fight elections on main issues and not on issues that Modi has been bringing up.”

He also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for saying that there would better chance for peace talks if Narendra Modi’s BJP wins the elections again. 

Owaisi said: “It is completely wrong on part of Imran Khan to say that he wants Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India so that Kashmir issue can be solved. I would like to remind him that Kashmir is not anybody’s private property.”

“Imran Khan is himself saying that the Pakistan establishment, that is ISI, wants Modi as Prime Minister. I request the proud people of India to ensure that we do not allow Imran Khan’s wish to get fulfilled. People will come out and decide who should lead our great nation,” he added.

On EC’s notice against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the AIMIM chief said: “I am very surprised that ECI did not send PM a notice for his speech in Wardha where he equated terrorism with one religion. As far as KCR is concerned, I am sure he will give a satisfactory response to the Election Commission.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Modi wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp