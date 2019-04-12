No Modi wave this time, it’s an open election: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed that there was a “Modi wave” in the Lok Sabha elections this time and said that the contest is “open” and anyone can win it. Speaking to the media after casting his vote in Rajendranagar Assembly constituency on Thursday, the Hyderabad MP said: “In 2014, there was a Modi wave, I accept that.

But it is not there now. This election is an open election and we hope that people will fight elections on main issues and not on issues that Modi has been bringing up.”

He also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for saying that there would better chance for peace talks if Narendra Modi’s BJP wins the elections again.

Owaisi said: “It is completely wrong on part of Imran Khan to say that he wants Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India so that Kashmir issue can be solved. I would like to remind him that Kashmir is not anybody’s private property.”

“Imran Khan is himself saying that the Pakistan establishment, that is ISI, wants Modi as Prime Minister. I request the proud people of India to ensure that we do not allow Imran Khan’s wish to get fulfilled. People will come out and decide who should lead our great nation,” he added.

On EC’s notice against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the AIMIM chief said: “I am very surprised that ECI did not send PM a notice for his speech in Wardha where he equated terrorism with one religion. As far as KCR is concerned, I am sure he will give a satisfactory response to the Election Commission.”