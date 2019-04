By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decomposed body of a woman was found in a locked house at Jagathgirigutta on Thursday. The police suspect that the deceased, identified as Padma, was pregnant and was killed three days ago after which her body was abandoned.

The residents had noticed a foul smell emanating from the locked house and alerted the police. The police teams rushed to the spot and broke open the door, only to find the decomposed body of a woman in a pool of blood.