Don’t believe rumours, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education tells students

HYDERABAD: Alarmed with the number of queries and fake news doing rounds on social media regarding the announcement of Intermediate results, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) issued a circular urging students and parents to not fall prey to rumours.

Reiterating that the process of evaluation is still going on, TSBIE secretary A Ashok said that once the process is complete and the mark sheets prepared, the Board would issue a circular announcing the date of the results. “Until such time parents and students should not believe any fake news on social media,” the secretary said.

It may be recalled that last week the Board had issued a clarification after fake news stating that the results would be announced on April 11 was circulated on social media. Since then, speculations on the date have kept students on tenterhooks. Though Inter exams in AP and Telangana commenced and concluded on the same day, the results were declared in AP on Friday, while in Telangana the results were not declared.