Home States Telangana

Don’t believe rumours, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education tells students

It may be recalled that last week the Board had issued a clarification after fake news stating that the results would be announced on April 11 was circulated on social media.

Published: 14th April 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes only. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alarmed with the number of queries and fake news doing rounds on social media regarding the announcement of Intermediate results, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) issued a circular urging students and parents to not fall prey to rumours.

Reiterating that the process of evaluation is still going on, TSBIE secretary A Ashok said that once the process is complete and the mark sheets prepared, the Board would issue a circular announcing the date of the results. “Until such time parents and students should not believe any fake news on social media,” the secretary said.

It may be recalled that last week the Board had issued a clarification after fake news stating that the results would be announced on April 11 was circulated on social media. Since then, speculations on the date have kept students on tenterhooks. Though Inter exams in AP and Telangana commenced and concluded on the same day,  the results were declared in AP on  Friday, while in Telangana the results were not declared. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Intermediate Exams Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp