Private colleges seek full fee from doctors seeking PG seat

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MBBS students find themselves in a sticky situation as private medical colleges are demanding a bank guarantee for the 2nd and 3rd year of the postgraduate courses during the admission, along with the fees of the 1st year. The step has been claimed as “illegal” by the students and Telangana Junior Doctor’s Association. It is also a violation of the 2017 High Court order, that allows students to pay 50 per cent of the admission fee and execute a bond for the balance 50 per cent as an interim measure.

On condition of anonymity, an aspirant who was allotted to Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences after the first round of counselling at Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences under the convenor quota said, “After the fees were hiked in private medical colleges two years ago, the High Court said we could pay 50 per cent of the fees along with a bond. However, with a bank guarantee colleges are now indirectly asking for the entire fee. Apart from the Rs 3.6 lakh that I have to pay for the first year, I have to show a fixed deposit of over Rs 7 lakh within a week’s time.”

Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences’ website also mentions a list of requirements during the admission process, that includes both, a bond and a proof of bank guarantee. Adding to the students’ financial woes, colleges are allegedly asking for a stipend amount. The same amount is later, in instalments, given back to students as stipend.

“According to MCI, every college, has to pay resident doctors a stipend amount every month. However, to avoid doing that, colleges are collecting the stipend amount from the students,” said another aspirant, choosing to stay anonymous. He also added: “Citing MCI rules about compulsory stay in the college premises, the college is charging us another Rs 1.2 lakh per year for hostel accommodation that does not even include drinking water or food.”

Director of Medical Education, Telangana, Dr Ramesh Reddy said, “We, unfortunately, cannot take any action as this not under our purview. The students have to sort it out with the management of the private medical colleges.”

Students have also alleged that management at KNRUHS has been extremely unhelpful and asked them to simply arrange the money as soon as possible if they do not wish to lose their seats. Students are waiting with bated breath for the second round of counselling, hoping to get into government colleges.