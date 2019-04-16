Home States Telangana

IMD predicts favourable monsoon for Telangana, AP farmers

The forecast is that 96 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) rainfall is expected in this monsoon season. That amounts to 717 mm of rainfall in Telangana.

Published: 16th April 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

monsoon rain clouds

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No drought, better distribution of rainfall than last year, and weak El Nino conditions - this is what the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad director-in-charge YK Reddy had to say about the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh monsoon, adding that it would be extremely beneficial for farmers.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Reddy said, “The all-India forecast is applicable for Telangana as well. The forecast is that 96 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) rainfall is expected in this monsoon season. That amounts to 717 mm of rainfall in Telangana.”

other words, LPA is the average rainfall received by the country as a whole during the south-west monsoon, for a 50-year period. This acts as a benchmark against which the rainfall in any monsoon season is measured. When the rainfall is between 96 and 104 per cent of the LPA it is deemed as a “normal” monsoon. “Overall, the country is expected to have a well-distributed rainfall scenario during the 2019 monsoon season, which will be beneficial to farmers in the country during the ensuing kharif season,” he said.

Reddy added that the El Nino phenomenon was weak and that it would continue till the end of the monsoon. “The temperature is 0.8 degrees above normal — 0.5 (degrees) and above is weak El Nino. It is expected to be like that throughout the season. If El Nino is stronger, then monsoon would be weaker.”
Though there has been no specific forecast of the time of the monsoon’s onset over Telangana, Reddy said, “Generally, the onset time is June 1 over Kerala, and over Telangana, June first week.” 

As for Telangana, normal rainfall is pegged at 755.1 mm, with the past few years seeing a deficit of -21 mm, -13 mm and -2 mm in 2015, 2017 and 2018 respectively. It was only in 2016 that the State received surplus rainfall of +19 mm. IMD data also shows that while coastal Andhra Pradesh has received abundant rainfall from time to time, the Rayalseema region has not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh monsoon India Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp