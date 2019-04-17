Home States Telangana

Telangana, Andhra government scheme beneficiaries’ data stored in IT Grids servers?

The FSL’s preliminary report, which was earlier submitted to the SIT, said that the information with IT Grids matched the Aadhaar data of people in both Telugu states.

IT Grids office.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana police, formed to investigate the cases of data theft, allegedly by IT Grids Pvt Ltd, is learnt to be going through the Forensic Science Laboratory’s (FSL) latest report, and would soon decide on its course of action. The FSL, in its findings, reportedly confirmed that data of Telangana and Andhra governments’ welfare-scheme beneficiaries was in the IT Grids servers.

In the latest report, the FSL said the data is related to several government benefits people were receiving. Earlier, around 40 hard disks were seized from the IT Grids office at Madhapur and sent for forensic analysis, along with other materials. The findings of the FSL report were tabulated after analysing these materials for more than a month.

The SIT reportedly deputed special teams to trace IT Grids founder Ashok Dakavaram, who has been evading arrest for more than a month. Dakavaram, police sources say, is believed to be hiding in Andhra Pradesh. Teams have been deputed to Vijayawada and Bengaluru to trace him.Senior police officials investigating the case said that before leaving Hyderabad, Dakavaram took three hard disks from the office.

FSL report used seized drives’ data

The Forensic Science Laboratory’s (FSL) latest report, which the SIT is learnt to be going through, is based on information from around 40 hard drives which were seized from the IT Grids office at Madhapur, among other materials.

