KLIS enters crucial phase with trial run of water release

VV Balakrishna

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The crucial phase in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) began on Wednesday with the officials commencing “trial run for water release” at Package 6 of the project. This is for the first time that the trial run for water release was conducted at the KLIS, which is being projected as lifeline of Telangana. Before releasing the water for trial run, the officials performed Puja at a regulator situated in Vemanuru in Palakurthy mandal.

On Wednesday, the officials successfully released 0.2 tmc from Yellampally project. The water was released through the regulatory gates to gravity canal of one kilometre length. From gravity canal water reached the surge pool of Package 6 through pump houses. From there the water will reach a reservoir located in Nandi Medaram village.

“The trial run of the project commenced for the first time today. The water through gravity canal reached surge pool through four-way twin tunnels,” said Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sridhar Rao Deshpande, who supervised the trail run along with other senior officials.

Later speaking to Express, Deshpande explained that the water would be pumped to surge poll in phases.

“First, we will pump 10 per cent capacity of the surge pool. Then, the officials will look for any leakages. If everything is normal, the water level in surge pool will go up to 25 per cent. Then to 40 per cent and like this the surge pool will gradually attain 100 per cent capacity in phases. It will take three to four days to reach water to full level of surge pool. At every level, the officials will check whether there are any leakages. The officials will keenly observe the functioning of the surge pool at every level,” Deshpande explained.

He added that they were planning to start the trail run of pumps with water load on April 23 or 24. At present, the water level at Yellampalli is 8.6 tmcft. But, the officials are using just 0.2 tmcft for trial run.

“Water is slowly reaching the surge pool of Package 6 through 9.34 km twin tunnels. After attaining required depth in the surge pool, pumps will be tested one after other with water load. Each pump will be run for 20 to 30 minutes and later they will be stopped,” the officials explained.

The pumped water will finally reach Nandi Medaram reservoir having 0.75 tmc capacity. Each pump of 126 MW has a discharge capacity of 3,200 cusecs. There are seven pumps in Package 6. Four pumps are ready for wet run. Wet run for three pumps will be completed by end of May,” the officials said.

The trial run for water releases will be conducted in lift irrigation projects. Such trail runs were done earlier in Elimineti Madhava Reddy project and Kalwakurthy lift irrigation projects. Once, the water is successfully pumped to Nandi Medaram reservoir, then the Package 6 will be ready for regular release of water to canals during flood season. The officials are hoping to release water to minor irrigation tanks from Kaleshwaram project in June/July for the ensuing Kharif season.

State government advisor (Lifts) K Pentareddy, Irrigation engineer-in-chief N Venkateshwarlu, Kaleshwaram SE Sudhakar Reddy, EE Nune Sridhar, OSD land acquisition Manohar and Navayuga director Venkatrama Rao were also present on the occasion.