Dasoju demands investigation into State police recruitment process

The Congress leader said that the same youth who fought for Telangana are the ones who applied for these jobs.

Published: 19th April 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at Basheerbagh Press Club on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Thursday stressed the need for a probe into the irregularities in police recruitment being done by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

“The TSLPRB has initiated the process of recruitment of 18,435 Police Constables, Assistant Sub Inspectors and Sub Inspectors on different posts through separate notifications. Over 7.19 lakh aspirants applied for the job and also paid an application fee. However, we regret to say that the TSLPRB has failed to conduct the recruitment tests in a scientific and fool-proof manner,” Sravan said in an open letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan.

The Congress leader said that the same youth who fought for Telangana are the ones who applied for these jobs. “Most of them are post graduates and even research scholars who applied for constable jobs. This indicates the gravity of unemployment problem in Telangana. They waited for all most five years for this recruitment. Most of them belong to poor and downtrodden sections who spent thousands of rupees for coaching in private institutions. The inefficiency of TSLPRB has enabled malpractices in this entire recruitment process,” he alleged.

‘Give another opportunity’

Demanding another opportunity to those who failed in different tests for SI and constable recruitment conducted by the Telangana police, hundreds aspirants gathered in protest in the city on Thursday. Police took a number of them into preventive custody. BC Welfare Association chief R Krishnaiah said that hundreds of candidates appeared for different tests have lost their opportunities due to irregularities in the recruitment process

