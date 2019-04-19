Home States Telangana

Despite government rule, you still need to visit RTA to get new car registered

A popular two-wheeler dealer claimed it might take three-four months for the system to be implemented.

Published: 19th April 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wonder when you can buy a car and not have to bother about getting it registered? The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had mandated that all new vehicles hitting the road from April 1 would have to get High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), and registrations would have to be done at the showroom. However, this has not become a reality at several major outlets. The reason - no clarity on who will initiate the process, the dealer or the RTA.

The new number plates, which are touted to help curb vehicle thefts, are to be fixed at the showroom, with registration done on the day of buying the vehicle. However, multiple dealers said they had no idea how to the process would work.

A popular two-wheeler dealer claimed it might take three-four months for the system to be implemented. “We don’t know how the process works. No one from the RTA has explained it to us. We heard the RTA would start online registrations, which one could apply for when buying a vehicle, and the number would be affixed on the vehicle immediately,” said the showroom’s manager. Others say the public have been requesting for this facility. “Talks have been on, but we aren’t sure who is going to introduce it. We get many queries from customers who don’t want to go through the hassle of going to the RTA,” said a popular dealer of Maruti cars.HSRP plates have special locks, tamper-proof stickers, holograms and other safety features.

‘New system from May/June’

“The rule is applicable only on vehicles manufac-tured from April 1. Hence, affixing the HSRP is being done at the RTA now,” an RTA official said, adding that the new system would be implemented from May or June

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTA HSRP Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp