Family threatens surveyor with suicide

By Express News Service

MEDAK: A farmer from Venkatapur village of Toopran mandal, Medak district threatened to commit suicide along with his entire family if land belonging to him is registered on someone else’s name.Mallaiah and his wife Jinka Pochamma, originally from Narsampally village of Shivampet mandal, had been living in Venkatapur for several years.

According to Revenue department records, Mallaiah claimed, they owned 2.26 acres of land.“During the land records purification programme, officials entered into the records only 2.20 acres. Since then, Surveyor Shashikanth has been harassing us, accusing us of encroaching on 30 gunta of land belong to someone else. The surveyor was supposed to survey all the lands in survey no 175, instead he targeted us and wanted to survey our land particularly,” he said.

On Thursday, when the surveyor came to the property,Jinka Pochamma, Mallaiah, his son Ashok, daughter-in-law Nagarani, sister Bhagyamma threatened to commit suicide if he stepped on the land.

They alleged surveyor Shashikanth was demanded a bribe and when they refused to give him the amount he asked, he started harassing them.

Revenue officials told officials that they will investigate the matter and take action accordingly.