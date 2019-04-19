Ram Gopal Varma announces biopic on KCR, to be called ‘Tiger’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), who earlier directed Lakshmi’s NTR, a biopic on the less-talked-about phase in the life of NT Rama Rao, has announced that he is all set to helm a biopic on Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Titled Tiger - The Aggressive Gandhi, the upcoming film will cover all the important life events of KCR, right from his childhood to his foray into politics and spearheading the separate Telangana agitation, to eventually becoming the first chief minister of the newly-formed State.

On Thursday, the Sarkar director shared the title and poster of the film with its logo on his Twitter page and captioned it saying: “It is a biopic of @KTRTRS ‘s father from the time he couldn’t bear the 3rd class treatment being given to Telangana people by the Andhras, and how he fought in a fiery way to achieve Telangana state (sic).”

Although it is still uncertain whether RGV has obtained necessary permission from KCR or his family members to go ahead with the biopic, the director has been proceeding with his research work and said he would soon start shooting. The cast and crew are yet to be finalised.Opening up about the film during his recent interaction with TNIE, RGV said the story of KCR’s biopic would be backed by thorough research and truth. A few days ago, the 57-year-old filmmaker revealed that he was working on a biopic of Sasikala, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa, and on Thursday, he surprised the industry folks by announcing s new flick.