Telangana HC summons K’taka DGP

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court directed the Karnataka director general of police to appear in person before it on Monday (April 22) to explain the reasons for failure to implement the court order to arrest and produce BP Mahesh, working in a private insurance company at B’luru, by executing a non-bailable arrest warrant on Thursday .

The bench observed,”It seems that the DGP has flouted the high court directions under the guise of election duty. Citing election duty he cannot keep quiet from taking action if any bomb blast incident occurs? Law and order has to be protected by him.”

The bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order in the habeas corpus petition filed by Shailaja seeking direction to the concerned police to produce the detenue i.e. her son master Dhyaan who was illegally detained by her husband Mahesh.

On April 15, the bench directed the K’taka DGP to produce Mahesh before it on April 18 by executing a non-bailable arrest warrant. If this order was not implemented then the Court would be constrained to seek an explanation from the DGP for failure of the police to arrest and produce the said person before it, the bench warned.

When the matter came up for hearing , the bench found that the detenue was not produced nor Mahesh was produced. Taking the issue seriously, the bench summoned the K’taka DGP and the South Zone DCP, B’luru on Monday for explanation.

