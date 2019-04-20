Home States Telangana

2 devotees killed on the way to Kondagattu

It may be noted that last year, the Kondagattu hill shrine was in news for a massive road mishap when a bus carrying devotees fell in to the valley, killing at least 65 persons.

Published: 20th April 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : In a tragic incident, two devotees on their way to the Kondagattu hill shrine were killed after a lorry rammed them at the Dongalamarri checkpost on the Karimnagar-Jagtial highway, in the early hours of Friday. The deceased, identified as Ponnam Arun Kumar and Puli Rajender, had decided to walk barefoot from their resident village of Bhoopalapatnam to reach the hill shrine, on the occasion of Chinna Hanuman Jayanthi. While Arun was killed on the spot, Rajender breathed his last during treatment at the Jagtial government hospital. 

It may be noted that last year, the Kondagattu hill shrine was in news for a massive road mishap when a bus carrying devotees fell in to the valley, killing at least 65 persons. However, the authorities constructed a massive wall along the road of the mishap, to prevent such incidents in the future.  

Stones pelted during procession
During Hanuman Jayanthi procession at Ajam Road area in Nizamabad, mild tension prevailed followed by stone pelting by unknown persons. When the procession reached Ajam Road suddenly some participants felt stone pelting and this disturbed the procession.  

As a sudden reaction, the participants damaged vehicles parked in front of the nearby shops. While speaking to Express, ACP G Srinivas Kumar has said that they will investigate  the matter and necessary actions will be taken against those with the help of CC camera footages.

