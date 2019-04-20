Home States Telangana

45,000 ryots yet to get Rythu Bandhu aid

It looks as though the TRS government is unable to put an end to ryot woes in erstwhile Khammam district.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It looks as though the TRS government is unable to put an end to ryot woes in erstwhile Khammam district. Over 45,000 farmers, who have not received benefits under the first phase of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, have been running from pillar to post for the past several months to get the State officials to resolve their troubles.

Going back and forth the mandal revenue and district collectors’ offices on a daily basis, the farmers complain that no official has so far been able to provide them with their rightful incentive amount. “We have been submitting applications every Monday -- the grievance day at the collector’s office. However, there has been no response so far,” said one of the farmers. 

The State government had introduced the Rythu Bandhu scheme during the Khariff season of 2018 and had distributed cheques to farmers after the cleansing of land records. However, due to the reported negligence of officials, there were several mistakes in the pattidar passbooks and cheques issued to the ryots. As a result, many of them were denied benefits.

The revenue officials had assured that they would rectify the mistakes in the passbooks an cheques issued to those farmers who have not been given the incentives. This was a year ago. They have in fact begun distributing cheques for the Rabi season while many farmers are yet to receive incentives from the previous season.  

