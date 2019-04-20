Konda Pochamma oustees forced to sign affidavits under duress?

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : In a major shock to the oustees, the affected villagers whose dwellings come under Konda Pochamma reservoir are being forced by the Revenue officials to hand over affidavits, stating that they will vacate their houses by June 30, 2019. The outstees are also being asked to mention in their affidavits that they will not approach the courts and any other forum on the issue in the future.

The oustees are expressing shock as the officials are collecting the affidavits from them before completion of the double bedroom houses at Tunki Bollaram village of Mulugu mandal for the oustees. A the officials know that oustees will not sign the printed affidavits and so they have been taking the signatures while distributing the Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) package cheques.

In the last couple of days, the officials have been collecting signatures from the oustees while distributing the cheques. Most of the oustees have signed the papers and took the cheques. Bailampur, Mamidyala,Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally thanda will be completely submerged under Konda Pochamma reservoir water.

The officials have completed the survey in these villages and also have released the details of the beneficiaries who are eligible for R&R and distributing the cheques based on these details. However, except Bailampur village, all other villagers have taken the cheques. Mulugu tahsildar B Vijay Kumar said till date they have given cheques to as many as 150 oustees since the process started on Thursday.

“Every household is being given `7.50 lakhs, and `5 lakh is being allotted for those who reached 18 years of age,” the tahsildar said. However, Bailampur villagers are demanding that the women who are living alone should be considered as a family and they should be allotted the double bedroom houses and `7.50 lakh. These villagers have been obstructing Konda Pochamma works for the last two weeks.

Civil rights group calls on Mallanna Sagar oustees

Siddipet: Representatives of the State Civil Rights Group on Friday reached the Bailampur village for a ground report on the reason behind Mallana Sagar oustees filing contempt of court cases against the project officials. The group’s state president, Ravulu Bhupathi, vice-president, Raghuveer and two others arrived in Bailampur village. Villagers told them that the government has allowed the project works to continue, without paying full compensation to the oustees, as directed by the courts. The representatives ensured the oustees that they will look into the issue and approach the High Court, if required.