Want BJP ticket? apply on WhatsApp

BJP State president K Laxman made the announcement during a meeting at the party head office at Nampally.

HYDERABAD: A day after BJP leaders said that MPTC and ZPTC leaders are like a ‘sixth finger of a hand’ and they are of no use to the people, the saffron party announced that it will accept applications for the upcoming polls to the local bodies over WhatsApp. The party has given out a phone number  (9701730033) on which candidates could send their details. 

BJP State president K Laxman made the announcement during a meeting at the party head office at Nampally. He held that besides submitting applications to BJP district committees, the candidates can also send them over WhatsApp.

However, in contradiction to what BJP senior leader G Kishan Reddy said that MPTC and ZPTC elections are name sake elections, Laxman said that the candidates contesting on BJP ticket should do their best to win the polls. Senior leaders Bandaru Dattatreya and former minister DK Aruna were present on the occasion.

