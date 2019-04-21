Rajya Sabha  MP CM Ramesh’s nephew jumps to death after failing in exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh’s nephew committed suicide by jumping from sixth floor of an apartment in Banjara Hills on Saturday after he failed in intermediate exams, results of which were released a couple of days ago. The victim, Dharma Ram, 17, of Srinagar Colony in Banjara Hills, reportedly failed in the second-year Mathematics paper.

“He was depressed over his failure in the exam. His father Dhanunjaya Naidu and other members of the family, who live in a flat on the fifth floor of Vasavi Bhuvana apartment, discussed this yesterday night. Minutes after this, Dharma Ram sent a text message to his father and sister from his mobile phone before jumping off the sixth floor of the building,” said Banjara Hills police. Immediately, Ram was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors referred him to another hospital. He was rushed to a corporate hospital in Somajiguda where he died.