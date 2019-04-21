Passion for police job drives Telangana man to play cop

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Passion for a police job drove a 29-year-old man, who was a B Tech dropout, to don the role of an assistant commissioner, but the bluff was called off by the Telangana police who apprehended the man here, police said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team Saturday caught MV Ravichandra, who was moving about in Secunderabad by introducing himself as the assistant commissioner of police and deputy superintendent of police in the Intelligence wing, a press release from the police said.

During interrogation, Ravichandra reportedly told investigators he had a passion for working in the police force and had claimed before his friends and neighbours he was selected as a DSP in 2012 and was since working in the Intelligence department, the release said.

Fake police identity cards, police uniform and other incriminating material were seized from Ravichandras possession, it said.

Ramachandra was once arrested in 2015 for beating up a person by impersonating as a DSP and was remanded in judicial custody, it said.

Later even after being released, he continued to play the role of a police official till he was arrested Saturday.