Home States Telangana

Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi asks for a report on municipal solid waste management

Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the municipal solid waste management to be submitted to National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 29.

Published: 21st April 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi

Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the municipal solid waste management to be submitted to National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 29.

The NGT is holding meetings with all the States on environmental issues and has allotted time for Telangana on April 29. Holding a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Saturday, the Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to prepare a report on the implementation of guidelines of NGT in the State by April 23 and submit the same to State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

Joshi noted that the State was producing 8,450 tonnes of solid waste on a daily basis and the civic bodies concerned were collecting 8,273 tonnes. As the government makes a door-to-door collection of solid waste, the collection of garbage was 95.9 per cent in the State, the Chief Secretary said. Around 15,000 kg of bio-medical waste was being collected daily. He said that the State government has prepared an action plan as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Secretary SK Joshi municipal solid waste management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp