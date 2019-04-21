Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi asks for a report on municipal solid waste management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the municipal solid waste management to be submitted to National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 29.

The NGT is holding meetings with all the States on environmental issues and has allotted time for Telangana on April 29. Holding a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Saturday, the Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to prepare a report on the implementation of guidelines of NGT in the State by April 23 and submit the same to State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

Joshi noted that the State was producing 8,450 tonnes of solid waste on a daily basis and the civic bodies concerned were collecting 8,273 tonnes. As the government makes a door-to-door collection of solid waste, the collection of garbage was 95.9 per cent in the State, the Chief Secretary said. Around 15,000 kg of bio-medical waste was being collected daily. He said that the State government has prepared an action plan as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.