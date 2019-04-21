Home States Telangana

Telangana: Senior NHAI official and three others held by CBI in bribery case

The accused had allegedly taking bribe to the tune of Rs 27 lakh for clearing bills of an infrastructure firm, undertaking a highway project in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 21st April 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Four people, including a senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official were Sunday arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking bribe to the tune of Rs 27 lakh for clearing bills of an infrastructure firm, undertaking a highway project in Tamil Nadu.

The CBI's Anti-Corruption wing registered a case on Saturday under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC against the General Manager (Tech) of NHAI, Madurai, who is a resident of Hyderabad and against three others.

The senior official had demanded Rs 27 lakhs on April 17 for clearing the bills pertaining to the ongoing work at NH 7 MaduraiKanyakumari stretch of Tamil Nadu, a CBI release said.

All the four accused have been arrested, it said adding searches were conducted at six places including the office and residential premises of the accused at Hyderabad, Kadappa and Madurai. The release further said the accused would be produced before a Special Court for CBI cases here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI hyderabad NHAI official Telangana Telangana CBI Telangana NHAI bribery case National Highways Authority of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp