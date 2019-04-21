Telangana: Senior NHAI official and three others held by CBI in bribery case

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Four people, including a senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official were Sunday arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking bribe to the tune of Rs 27 lakh for clearing bills of an infrastructure firm, undertaking a highway project in Tamil Nadu.

The CBI's Anti-Corruption wing registered a case on Saturday under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC against the General Manager (Tech) of NHAI, Madurai, who is a resident of Hyderabad and against three others.

The senior official had demanded Rs 27 lakhs on April 17 for clearing the bills pertaining to the ongoing work at NH 7 MaduraiKanyakumari stretch of Tamil Nadu, a CBI release said.

All the four accused have been arrested, it said adding searches were conducted at six places including the office and residential premises of the accused at Hyderabad, Kadappa and Madurai. The release further said the accused would be produced before a Special Court for CBI cases here.