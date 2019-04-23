Home States Telangana

Congressman beats up women over dog poop in Telangana

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Who knew a pet dog with irritable bowels could set off a chain of events that would eventually lead to a politico’s arrest!

Congress leader Katukuri Sandeep’s dog has been frequently defecating on his neighbour’s land, especially in the mornings. Unable to bear the stench, the women residing in the neighbouring house finally brought the issue up with Sandeep a few days ago.

On Monday, when they spotted the dog defecating on the premises of their house, the two women brought the issue up with the leader. A war of words ensued between the neighbours.  An irked Sandeep allegedly began beating up the women indiscriminately. The incident took place at Gandhinagar.

One of the women began bleeding after he punched her. CI G Narender said that he was arrested and was sent for judicial remand.

