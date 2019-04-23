Home States Telangana

Four parties to form alliance to defeat TRS

Four Opposition parties  —Congress, TDP, CPI and CPM — have decided to stand unitedly and contest in the upcoming local body elections to defeat the ruling TRS party.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:15 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Four Opposition parties  —Congress, TDP, CPI and CPM — have decided to stand unitedly and contest in the upcoming local body elections to defeat the ruling TRS party.

A decision to this effect was taken by the four parties during a meeting in Khammam on Monday.  For the first time, after many years, the four parties are contesting together with the main objective of defeating the TRS, CPI district secretary B Hemantha Rao.

DCC chief Puvvalla Durga Prasad, said: “We have instructed the mandal level leaders of four parties to sit together and decide who should contest from where.”

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that CPI (ML) New Democracy Party is also planning to join the alliance.

