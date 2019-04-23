Home States Telangana

Government starts farmers’ survey in State

The State’s agriculture officials have started the comprehensive farmer survey in the State and it will be completed by May 20.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s agriculture officials have started the comprehensive farmer survey in the State and it will be completed by May 20. The survey is intended to know the demand for various food grains and vegetables and the actual extent of their cultivation in the State. This is o that the government could divide the State into various crop colonies and encourage or discourage the farmers to raise a particular crop as per the demand from the consumers. Agriculture principal secretary C Partha Sarathi held a video conference with officials on Monday, on the subject.

