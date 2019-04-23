Home States Telangana

Modi resigning after May 23 is imminent, says Vinod Kumar

The Karimnagar MP is confident of 17 MPs being elected from Telangana and playing a key role in the Central government after the Lok Sabha elections

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Stating that there is an anti-BJP and anti-Congress wave across the country, TRS leader and Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar said that as per predictions made by experts after the first and second phase of Lok Sabha elections, there is no possibility of either BJP or Congress forming the government at the Centre.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Vinod Kumar said after the election results are declared on May 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation is inevitable. While criticising the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for using the Army and the issue of terrorism to gain mileage and the votes, he said that the BJP has no achievements to show.

The so-called Modi wave is just a bubble. It has no impact on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he claimed. Congress is not in a position to come to power and Rahul Gandhi also incapable, he said.
He also expressed confidence that 17 MPs from Telangana will play a key role in New Delhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK party in Tamil Nadu, Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, YSRCP in Andhra Prades and SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh will get a good number of seats, he predicted.  
He also said that if a non-Congress and non-BJP government is formed at the Centre, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project will surely be accorded the national status.

Referring to the upcoming ZPTC and MPTC elections, he appealed to the people to show the same support to TRS candidates as they did in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.“It TRS is represented from galli (inner street) to Delhi, it help benefit the State in all sectors,” he said.

