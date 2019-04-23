Home States Telangana

Telangana government allows swimming pools on building terraces

The government has issued amendments to the building rules duly modifying the existing GOs to promote investments in the real estate sector in Telangana.

Swimming pool

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana government Monday issued orders allowing construction of swimming pools on terraces of buildings.

A representation from the Builders and Developers Association to the government said some provisions in building rules are not in consonance with the National Building code-2016 issued by Bureau of Indian Standards.

Also, the association sought to simplify the building rules.

Following this, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) issued orders.

Ventilation of rooms will be allowed as per Indian Green Building Council Green Homes norms...swimming polls may be allowed on terraces subject to compliance of safety norms including structural and fire safety and conditions as imposed under the building permission, the orders issued by MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar said.

The government has issued amendments to the building rules duly modifying the existing GOs to promote investments in the real estate sector in Telangana, the GO said.

