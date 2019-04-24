Home States Telangana

Election code denying free medical services to poor?

The authorities have also suspended the process of modifying the details in the existing ration cards due to the elections.

Published: 24th April 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: In erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, there are at least 16,529 applications pending for a new food security card, with the district supplies department. On average, it means that nearly 70,000 persons below the poverty line are still waiting to benefit from the food subsidy scheme aimed at aiding the poorest sections of the society. But their troubles do not end here. In the absence of a food subsidy card, these families are also facing immense trouble in availing medical services under the Aarogyasri scheme.

To add to their troubles, the supplies department recently halted the issuance of new food security cards. They have also suspended the process of modifying details on the existing cards. This further affects 36,501 families, which is the number of applications seeking updation of details, pending with the supplies department. Reportedly, this is being done in lieu of the ongoing election season.

The Aarogyasri scheme requires a food supply card, as proof of a family’s categorisation as below poverty line, thus making them eligible for the free medical services as well. In the absence of a valid BPL identification, these families are forced to seek a validation letter from the tahsildar and the district Collector, to declare them as eligible for free services under the Aarogyasri scheme.  

This added bureaucratic procedure, made mandatory by the hospital authorities, means that valuable time is lost in availing treatment. In cases of medical emergencies, this can potentially have very severe consequences. Commenting on the issue, the district supply officer Priyadarshini told Express that they will soon dispose off all the applications once the required verifications are done. She agreed that some applications were pending at the field-level and added that they were pending due to the ongoing election code in the district. She, however, claimed that they have not been keeping any emergency applications on hold.

The authorities have also suspended the process of modifying the details in the existing ration cards due to the elections. The erstwhile Mahbubnagar district has 9,19,758 food security cards which cater to nearly 31,54,880 beneficiaries. Besides this, a total of 18,103 new applications and 36,501 applications seeking modifications of the details are pending with the authorities taking their total number to 54,604.

Process of modifying details suspended

