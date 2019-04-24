Telangana government preparing ‘forward-looking’ Land Titling Act

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Perhaps, Telangana will be the first State in the country to enact Land Titling Act, taking a cue from the Central government’s Land Titling Bill, to confer conclusive titles to landowners. “We have been working to bring a new Act in the State. We are on the job. But, it will take more time to come up with a draft Bill for the State,” sources, who have been involved in the process of drafting the proposed Land Titling Act, informed Express on Tuesday.

The sources said that the State government’s proposed new Revenue Act has nothing to do with the proposed Land Titling Act. “Both are different. The new Revenue Act is just an amendment to the existing Act. But, to confer conclusive titles on the lands, we altogether need a new Act,” sources said.

The officials were currently studying the land title Acts that in force in most of the western countries. “In western countries, the land holdings are large. The number of land disputes are less. The false claims for lands are less. But, the situation is different here,” the sources explained.

The officials are also studying the possible implications if a conclusive title is conferred. Introduction of conclusive title system with title guarantee and indemnification against loss due to inaccuracies in property titles will create an environment conducive to facilitating easier access to capital. If there are any disputes with the land, which was given a conclusive title, then the government will pay compensation to the landowner.

“Once, conclusive titles are given, then cases may be filed against the government for the compensation. We are studying such likely complications,” the sources said. However, the compensation to land paid by the government will be as per the government rate and not the prevalent market rate in a particular area.

Though the land is the State subject, some related departments like stamp duty, registration and transfer of property and others are in the concurrent list. Thus, the Central government has either to amend these Acts or remove them from the concurrent list enabling the States to confer conclusive titles. Currently, maintenance of land records, land revenue, survey and record of rights (RoR) are in the State list. However, sources felt that the Land Titling Act would be a “forward-looking Act”.

Conferring conclusive titles would usher in economic growth as the titles of lands would be clear, sources pointed out.

There would be no land-related disputes, once the conclusive titles were given. As the titles would be clear the purchaser would have full confidence, they added. Asked whether the new Land Titling Act would be implemented only after the comprehensive land survey in the State, the sources said that there are various options. The conclusive titles may be given without the comprehensive land survey too, the sources hinted.