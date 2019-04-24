HC’s direction to Telangana government on Right to Education Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dissatisfied with the State government’s failure to take effective steps for proper implementation of provisions of the Right to Education Act, a division bench of Telangana government on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to take steps ensuring that the grant-in-aid from the Central government flows into the State’s exchequer to strengthen the education system in the State, particularly regarding implementation of 25 per cent reservations in all the private (unaided) schools to children belonging to Economically Weaker Sections. The bench granted one month time to the officials for the purpose.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order in batch petitions filed seeking implementation of 25 per cent quota for free education to poor children upto Class VIII as laid down in the RTE Act. The bench posted the matter to June 3 for further hearing.