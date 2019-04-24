Student innovators from Telangana develop 3-in-1 cleaning machine

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ease the burden on sanitation workers, two engineering students from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) here have developed a utility machine, which cuts grass, sweeps, and mops - all in one. Called ‘Smart and Versatile Cleaner’, the machine, developed by M Charan Lal and U Sunil Kumar as part of their college project, is solar powered, can be controlled using a remote, and can be synced to a smartphone through an app. A 360-degree camera mounted on the machine helps in navigation.

“The machine cuts grass and collects it. Then, the rough tips are smoothened by a heavy roller. As for sweeping, it collects dust... and it can do both wet and dry mopping. It is versatile because it identifies the conditions in which it is deployed, and adapts,” Lal explained.

As for power, though it draws energy from the sun, the innovators also provided an option for it to be charged externally. “When both solar power and external power are unavailable, it can be used manually. The parts are detachable, and the sweeping and mopping components can be removed and used manually,” said Kumar. Besides this, the machine can charge mobile phones, and the 360-degree camera can be detached. Lal and Kumar hope their innovation would be patented by the government and put to large-scale use in both rural and urban areas. “In the future, our product can be customised, and we expect it to cost around Rs 10,000-15,000 per unit when there is large-scale production,” they said.