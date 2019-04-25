Intermediate exam results: Two more commit suicide, toll touches 20

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI/MEDAK: In yet another tragic consequence of the Intermediate exam results, a student committed suicide at Naginenipally village in Bommalaramaram mandal on Wednesday. Akarapu Midhi (19), a second year Intermediate (BPC group) student, studied at Innovative Private Junior College in Bibinagar. It is learnt that Akarapu Midhi was depressed over the inter results, which made her take the extreme step on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, another Intermediate student, Chakali Palle Raju, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the premises of a village high school at Madoor in Medak on Wednesday. Raju had passed all subjects in the Inter first year exam with good marks, failed two subjects in the second year.