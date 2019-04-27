Home States Telangana

Brace up, heat wave coming, warns IMD

The state capital saw its highest maximum temperature on Friday in Ameerpet, with the mercury touching the at 42.2-degree-Celsius mark.

Published: 27th April 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

A driver takes a nap under a tree on a hot summer day in Hyderabad on Friday | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As mercury levels continue to soar, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Hyderabad centre has sounded a heat wave warning, saying such conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Telangana on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, temperatures breached the 45-degree-Celsius mark in as many as 17 mandals across the State, mostly in Nizamabad, Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Jagtial districts.

The highest temperatures — as recorded by automated weather stations of the Telangana State Development Planning Society — went up to 45.5 degrees Celsius at Dichpalle and Mugpal mandals in Nizamabad district.

The state capital saw its highest maximum temperature on Friday in Ameerpet, with the mercury touching the at 42.2-degree-Celsius mark.

According to IMD figures, the biggest deviation in temperature was witnessed in Mahabubnagar where the highest maximum temperature was 3.1 degree above normal.Surprisingly, the IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers ‘very likely’ to occur at isolated places over Telangana on April 27, 28, 29 and May 1. On the whole, however, a dry weather to prevail over the State. A highest of 46.1 degree C recorded by IMD-Hyderabad from Ramagundam in 2016 has been the highest recorded temperature in the month of April from Telangana for the last 10 years. Erstwhile Nalgonda and Nizamabad districts too had breached the 45 degree C mark in 2016, as per the IMD statistics.

 44.70C in Nizamabad

The IMD, Hyderabad, recorded its highest temperature on Friday at Nizamabad,where the mercury touched  44.70C, followed by 440C at Ramagundam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Meteorological Department heat wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp