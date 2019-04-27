Brace up, heat wave coming, warns IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As mercury levels continue to soar, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Hyderabad centre has sounded a heat wave warning, saying such conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Telangana on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, temperatures breached the 45-degree-Celsius mark in as many as 17 mandals across the State, mostly in Nizamabad, Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Jagtial districts.

The highest temperatures — as recorded by automated weather stations of the Telangana State Development Planning Society — went up to 45.5 degrees Celsius at Dichpalle and Mugpal mandals in Nizamabad district.

The state capital saw its highest maximum temperature on Friday in Ameerpet, with the mercury touching the at 42.2-degree-Celsius mark.

According to IMD figures, the biggest deviation in temperature was witnessed in Mahabubnagar where the highest maximum temperature was 3.1 degree above normal.Surprisingly, the IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers ‘very likely’ to occur at isolated places over Telangana on April 27, 28, 29 and May 1. On the whole, however, a dry weather to prevail over the State. A highest of 46.1 degree C recorded by IMD-Hyderabad from Ramagundam in 2016 has been the highest recorded temperature in the month of April from Telangana for the last 10 years. Erstwhile Nalgonda and Nizamabad districts too had breached the 45 degree C mark in 2016, as per the IMD statistics.

44.70C in Nizamabad

The IMD, Hyderabad, recorded its highest temperature on Friday at Nizamabad,where the mercury touched 44.70C, followed by 440C at Ramagundam.