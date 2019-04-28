Home States Telangana

Enquiry panel blames TSBIE, private firm for Intermediate exam goof-up

The committee also found TSBIE guilty of not re-evaluating physical answer scripts, even when major inconsistencies were found before the results were declared.

Published: 28th April 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The enquiry panel formed to look into the Intermediate exam fiasco, in its report, attributed the problems in the processing of the results to both Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and the private agency Globarena Technologies, albeit in varying degrees.

Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy, while briefing mediapersons on the details of the much-awaited report at the Vidya Bhavan on Saturday, said that in order to ensure such goof-ups are not repeated in the forthcoming supplementary examination, the committee suggested TSBIE conduct a mock test. “However, this parallel processing of results has to be done by an independent body,” he added.

He also admitted, as the report too pointed out, that the verification and re-counting server had glitches. The capacity of the server will be enhanced on a priority basis, he said.Despite the hue and cry over faults in the software, the report concluded that it can be used for re-verification. So far, over one lakh students have applied for re-verification.

The committee also found TSBIE guilty of not re-evaluating physical answer scripts, even when major inconsistencies were found before the results were declared. Hence, it recommended conducting a detailed statistical analysis of the results after the answer scripts are evaluated.

Interestingly, the committee also lauded the TSBIE for taking steps towards eventually getting the entire technical process done in-house. However, it found that the implementation was not up to the mark.
In addition, the panel found that despite the bungling of results this year, when compared to previous years, there was no big deviation in the pass percentage. “There have been errors found in the results due to the development, readiness and testing of the application suite. However, its magnitude, scale and nature does not vitiate the results as a whole,” it concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Intermediate exam Intermediate exam fiasco TSBIE Globarena Technologies intermediate examination results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp