Enquiry panel blames TSBIE, private firm for Intermediate exam goof-up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The enquiry panel formed to look into the Intermediate exam fiasco, in its report, attributed the problems in the processing of the results to both Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and the private agency Globarena Technologies, albeit in varying degrees.

Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy, while briefing mediapersons on the details of the much-awaited report at the Vidya Bhavan on Saturday, said that in order to ensure such goof-ups are not repeated in the forthcoming supplementary examination, the committee suggested TSBIE conduct a mock test. “However, this parallel processing of results has to be done by an independent body,” he added.

He also admitted, as the report too pointed out, that the verification and re-counting server had glitches. The capacity of the server will be enhanced on a priority basis, he said.Despite the hue and cry over faults in the software, the report concluded that it can be used for re-verification. So far, over one lakh students have applied for re-verification.

The committee also found TSBIE guilty of not re-evaluating physical answer scripts, even when major inconsistencies were found before the results were declared. Hence, it recommended conducting a detailed statistical analysis of the results after the answer scripts are evaluated.

Interestingly, the committee also lauded the TSBIE for taking steps towards eventually getting the entire technical process done in-house. However, it found that the implementation was not up to the mark.

In addition, the panel found that despite the bungling of results this year, when compared to previous years, there was no big deviation in the pass percentage. “There have been errors found in the results due to the development, readiness and testing of the application suite. However, its magnitude, scale and nature does not vitiate the results as a whole,” it concluded.