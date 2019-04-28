Home States Telangana

Telangana farmers taking on Modi struggle to find proposers

Published: 28th April 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

The farmers preparing to contest against Modi in Varanasi | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sounding a clarion call for a nationwide protest, around 50 farmers from State had set out on a journey to PM Narendra Modi’s bastion, Varanasi, to contest against him in the ongoing Parliamentary polls. However, these farmers, who have reached Varanasi, are faced with the Herculean task of finding proposers for their nominations.

Speaking to Express from Varanasi, the farmers alleged that certain individuals -- allegedly sleuths of the Central intelligence agencies -- have been following them. They further said that the ‘sleuths’ have been threatening anyone who was coming forward as proposers to the farmers.

The turmeric farmers from Telangana have been demanding the setting up of a turmeric board so as to set remunerative prices for their produce. They had decided to file nominations from the PM’s constituency to highlight their issues.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Narasimham Naidu, the president of the Telangana Turmeric Farmers Association and one of the farmers who has reached Varanasi said: “We have collected the forms needed for the filing of nominations and we will be submitting them on Monday. However, some locals who had come forward to support our nominations, were threatened, following which they backed out.”Naidu added, “We had requested the railways to provide us with a separate coach but it was not granted.”

