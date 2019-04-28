Home States Telangana

Inter re-evaluation: Teachers sweat it out in Karimnagar

Meanwhile, staff entrusted with the task of going through the scripts have been stuffed into large rooms.

Published: 28th April 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Answer scripts of Intermediate students continue to be re-evaluated across Karimnagar. Sources said many scripts, belonging to students who failed in some subjects, needed to be processed in the district. Meanwhile, staff entrusted with the task of going through the scripts have been stuffed into large rooms. Several others have been made to sit in corridors, left to sweat it out in the hot weather. Some, to no avail, requested higher officials to place a water cooler near them for relief.  

Speaking to Express, District Intermediate Educational Officer (DIEO) L Suhasini, who is overseeing the re-evaluation process, said, “We have 1,840 persons working at the re-evaluation camp at Loyola Junior College.” She added that 20,000 answer scripts had been processed in the past three days.

“Female staff have been asked to work in the day time, while their male counterparts have been allocated both day and night shifts separately. They have been asked to evaluate 45 scripts on a daily basis. The district administration too is giving all the technical support the staff needs to get the job done,” she said.

TAGS
Karimnagar TSBIE Intermediate exam fiasco intermediate examination results

