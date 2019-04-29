Home States Telangana

Action must be taken, says ‘agonized’ KTR on Inter exam goof-up

Answering questions on what action the government would take against those responsible, Rao said a committee has been formed to look into the matter, and action will be taken based on its report.

Published: 29th April 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (File Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after a government-appointed inquiry committee pointed its finger at private company Globarena Technologies and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) over the bungling of Intermediate examination results, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday received a volley of questions on the issue during an interactive session with the public on Twitter.

When asked about rumours alleging that Globarena bagged the contract to develop and maintain TSBIE’s software as the firm’s CEO, VSN Raju, was his close friend, Rao said such claims were absolute rubbish. “Now about this entity called Globarena, I have no clue who they are until I heard about them recently after the intermediate exams issue,” (sic) he said in response to another tweet on the issue.

Answering questions on what action the government would take against those responsible, Rao said a committee has been formed to look into the matter, and action will be taken based on its report. “I was as agonized as anyone else in our state. What happened was truly unfortunate. Now that the government-appointed committee has submitted its report, action should be taken.”

To another question, he said, “As per the report the committee, action should be taken against those that are responsible.” When a Twitter users suggested that an external committee be formed to examine the issue and fix accountability, Rao simply replied: “Point taken”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSBIE Globarena Technologies Intermediate examination results KT Rama Rao Intermediate results fiasco Telangana Intermediate exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp