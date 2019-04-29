Action must be taken, says ‘agonized’ KTR on Inter exam goof-up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a government-appointed inquiry committee pointed its finger at private company Globarena Technologies and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) over the bungling of Intermediate examination results, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday received a volley of questions on the issue during an interactive session with the public on Twitter.

When asked about rumours alleging that Globarena bagged the contract to develop and maintain TSBIE’s software as the firm’s CEO, VSN Raju, was his close friend, Rao said such claims were absolute rubbish. “Now about this entity called Globarena, I have no clue who they are until I heard about them recently after the intermediate exams issue,” (sic) he said in response to another tweet on the issue.

Answering questions on what action the government would take against those responsible, Rao said a committee has been formed to look into the matter, and action will be taken based on its report. “I was as agonized as anyone else in our state. What happened was truly unfortunate. Now that the government-appointed committee has submitted its report, action should be taken.”

To another question, he said, “As per the report the committee, action should be taken against those that are responsible.” When a Twitter users suggested that an external committee be formed to examine the issue and fix accountability, Rao simply replied: “Point taken”