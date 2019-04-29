Home States Telangana

‘Congress has good hold in places where MLAs ditched party’

Revanth Reddy will oversee coordination work in erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Pedapalle, Warangal and Nizamabad.

Published: 29th April 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

AICC Telangana in-charge and general secretary RC Khuntia (File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia has entrusted the district Congress leaders the responsibility of handing over Form A and Form B to those contesting in the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections. The process of giving the forms will be done under the supervision of the party’s four working presidents -- A Revanth Reddy, Jetti Kusuma Kumar, Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Each working president is allocated a certain number of districts to coordinate with the district leaders and also to ensure the party candidates’ success. “Any dispute that arises would be solved locally. The district presidents in 33 districts will coordinate with the working presidents,” Khuntia said while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Revanth Reddy will oversee coordination work in erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Pedapalle, Warangal and Nizamabad. Kusuma Kumar will be in-charge in Mahbubnagar, Mahabubabad, Medak, Khammam and Nalgonda. Ponnam Prabhakar in Ranga Reddy, Bhongir and Medchal districts and Azharuddin will be in-charge of Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and other wings of the party.

Khuntia said that the working presidents would ensure that the party will “hold” good in the elections. “The party will have a good hold in places where the Congress MLAs have ditched the party and joined another party,” he said.He said that it is for this very reason that Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has launched the save democracy march.

