Home States Telangana

Infant dies at Niloufer due to ‘negligence’

For the second time this month, a child died at Niloufer Hospital here, allegedly due to medical negligence.

Published: 29th April 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Parents of the newborn who died, seen staging a protest outside Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the second time this month, a child died at Niloufer Hospital here, allegedly due to medical negligence. The parents of an infant suffering from neo-natal asphyxiation said their child died on Sunday, within hours of being admitted, as staff didn’t immediately attend to the baby. A doctor from the hospital, however, refuted these claims, saying the child had only a 1-2 per cent chance of survival.On April 9, a 12-year-old, who sustained an injury to his stomach, died due to alleged negligence of the doctors.

The parents of the infant, who hail from Kamareddy, blamed the doctors and nursing staff at Niloufer Hospital, saying their child died due to improper treatment and negligence.The father, Balaiah, claimed that though his child had difficulty in breathing, the doctors didn’t do anything. While the mother said: “The doctor and the nurse asked me to go out and wait while they attend to my child. I did not go, and saw the doctor and nurse leave her unattended. I fought my way back to my child though the staff tried to prevent me. The nurse then calmly told me that the infant had died. They...allowed her to die.”

However, Dr Ravi Varma, head of the pediatrics dept, refuted the claims and said, “The newborn was suffering from stage-three neo-natal asphyxiation, with 1-2 per cent survival chances. This happens because the flow of oxygen to the brain is cut off. The only action we take in such a situation is to provide oxygen to the child. Stages one or two have a chance of survival”

He added, “The bloody puncture holes on the child’s body were due to IV administered at multiple hospitals before she was brought to Niloufer. The parents took the child to a government hospital in Nizamabad, then to private hospitals where IV drips were administered multiple times.”

Dr Varma further said that the hospital was acutely short-staffed, and had only 150 nurses, when 450 were required. “The hospital is currently capable of catering to only 10 per cent of tertiary care services. Yet most of the cases we cater to are tertiary cases.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp