Home States Telangana

Inter exam fiasco not accident but a systematic failure: BJP

The BJP leader held that the report submitted by a three-member committee headed by Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) Managing Director GT Venkateshwar Rao was flawed.

Published: 29th April 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao speaks to the press in Hyderabad on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding prompt action against those responsible for the Intermediate exam fiasco, senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya said the entire episode is not an “accident” but a “systematic failure”.State BJP unit chief K Laxman is set to start an indefinite hunger strike on Monday.

Bandaru Dattatreya, speaking to the media here on Sunday, maintained that Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy is the “executioner” of faulty conduct of the examinations and the “mastermind” is yet to be brought to light.

Those who have tied up with Globarena Technologies to execute the task of conducting back-end work related to Intermediate exam should be brought to light, the Secunderabad MP demanded.

“Mere acceptance that a mistake has occurred will not be sufficient. Why is the mastermind being protected,” he queried. Though Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy has given a report, Dattatreya said that the report is not enough.

“This is not a Bangaru (golden) Telangana but a bali (sacrifice) Telangana,” Dattatreya said while demanding that Jagadish Reddy and Intermediate Board secretary A Ashok be sacked for their job in the fiasco.

‘Report flawed’

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao, meanwhile, pointed out that it “does not seem that enough thinking went into conducting the examinations.”

He said that a huge question mark has come on the face of the State government.

“It is a systematic failure that has been waiting to happen over several years. It is not just a tabulation or an evaluation error,” he said.

The BJP leader held that the report submitted by a three-member committee headed by Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) Managing Director GT Venkateshwar Rao was flawed.
“The report looks like one that has been prepared under pressure from the government... to hide facts that led to the fiasco,” stated Rao.  

Protests across TS

To ensure that the government takes action against the culprits, Muralidhar Rao announced that BJP State unit president K Laxman would hold an indefinite hunger strike on Monday while its youth wing BJYM would hold demonstrations across the State.

Supplementary exams postponed

Hyderabad: The Intermediate advanced supplementary examinations have been postponed by the
Telangana State Board for Intermediate Education from May 16 to May 25. The exams will be conducted from May 25 till June 1. While the Intermediate first year examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, the Intermediate second year examination will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30pm

Evaluator fined

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) slapped a `5,000 fine on an evaluator — S Vijay Kumar —for giving wrong marks to an Intermediate student. Kumar, a teacher at a tribal welfare residential school, had accorded zero marks in bubbling on OMR, to an Intermediate second year student named Navya of Jinnaram, even though she secured 99 marks in the Telugu language paper

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Intermediate results fiasco Telangana Intermediate exam Intermediate results Bandaru Dattatreya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp