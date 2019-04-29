Inter exam fiasco not accident but a systematic failure: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding prompt action against those responsible for the Intermediate exam fiasco, senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya said the entire episode is not an “accident” but a “systematic failure”.State BJP unit chief K Laxman is set to start an indefinite hunger strike on Monday.

Bandaru Dattatreya, speaking to the media here on Sunday, maintained that Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy is the “executioner” of faulty conduct of the examinations and the “mastermind” is yet to be brought to light.

Those who have tied up with Globarena Technologies to execute the task of conducting back-end work related to Intermediate exam should be brought to light, the Secunderabad MP demanded.

“Mere acceptance that a mistake has occurred will not be sufficient. Why is the mastermind being protected,” he queried. Though Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy has given a report, Dattatreya said that the report is not enough.

“This is not a Bangaru (golden) Telangana but a bali (sacrifice) Telangana,” Dattatreya said while demanding that Jagadish Reddy and Intermediate Board secretary A Ashok be sacked for their job in the fiasco.

‘Report flawed’

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao, meanwhile, pointed out that it “does not seem that enough thinking went into conducting the examinations.”

He said that a huge question mark has come on the face of the State government.

“It is a systematic failure that has been waiting to happen over several years. It is not just a tabulation or an evaluation error,” he said.

The BJP leader held that the report submitted by a three-member committee headed by Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) Managing Director GT Venkateshwar Rao was flawed.

“The report looks like one that has been prepared under pressure from the government... to hide facts that led to the fiasco,” stated Rao.

Protests across TS

To ensure that the government takes action against the culprits, Muralidhar Rao announced that BJP State unit president K Laxman would hold an indefinite hunger strike on Monday while its youth wing BJYM would hold demonstrations across the State.

Supplementary exams postponed

Hyderabad: The Intermediate advanced supplementary examinations have been postponed by the

Telangana State Board for Intermediate Education from May 16 to May 25. The exams will be conducted from May 25 till June 1. While the Intermediate first year examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, the Intermediate second year examination will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30pm

Evaluator fined

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) slapped a `5,000 fine on an evaluator — S Vijay Kumar —for giving wrong marks to an Intermediate student. Kumar, a teacher at a tribal welfare residential school, had accorded zero marks in bubbling on OMR, to an Intermediate second year student named Navya of Jinnaram, even though she secured 99 marks in the Telugu language paper