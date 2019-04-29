Two drown in pools at Gandipet, Moinabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A picnic trip of 15 families ended on a tragic note, after a seven year old boy, from the group drowned in a swimming pool. The incident occurred at the farmhouse in Gandipet and the boy was identified as J Prasanna Babu (7). According to police, around 50 persons from Hayathnagar had planned for a get together.

The family of J Raju, a cook was also among them. They had come to the private farm house located at Gandipet village under the Narsingi police limits.Soon after reaching the venue, the group entered the pools located side by side—one for adults and other for children.

All the children were in the children’s pool and the adults in the second pool. Prasanna’s parents thought he was playing in the children’s pool, but around 2 pm when he was not to be found, a search began. He was later found drowned in the pool. The child was rushed immediately to a nearby private hospital at Moinabad, where he died during treatment.

Based on a complaint from parents, a case under section 174 CrPC was registered.Further investigations to identity the owner of the farmhouse and how the incident happened are underway said Inspector Narsingi GV Ramana Goud.

In a separate incident, a youngster drowned in a swimming pool at a separate farmhouse at Moinabad.

The deceased, identified as Mohd Shoaib Khan (20), was at the pool along with his family members. According to police, Shoaib, a degree student from Bahadurpura, had gone to the Oasis N Farmhouse at Moinabad. At the farmhouse, while he was in the pool, Shoaib suddenly drowned. He was declared brought dead to the hospital.