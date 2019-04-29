Intermediate results fiasco: V Hanumantha Rao extends financial aid to kin of student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao visited the family of Jyothi, one of the students who committed suicide after the Intermediate examination results fiasco. Hanumantha Rao met Joythi’s parents Anjaiah, a farmer, and Anusuya in Kanakalu village of Rangareddy district and provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000. Rao also said that it was very unfortunate that 20 students committed suicide after results were announced. The Congress leader blamed the State government, claiming that it has failed miserably in handling the issue and in providing justice and relief to the victims and their families.

At least 20 students took their lives after Intermediate results of many showed that they had failed the exams, acquired zero marks and were marked absent for the exams they had appeared for. After state-wide protests, a three-member committee was formed to review the issue.