Virasam members, intellectuals demand release of Varavara Rao and Saibaba

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the arrests of Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and revolutionary writer Varavara Rao, members of Revolutionary Writers Association (Virasam) demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

Virasam members organised a protest meeting with intellectuals and other like-minded organisations decrying the alleged illegal arrests of writers, professors, and journalists in the name of the Bhima Koregaon violence at Sudaraiah Vignan Kendra on Sunday. They claimed that the social activists were arrested on the basis of false charges.

Ramakrishna, a member of Virasam, said that the State government and police denied them permission to stage protests at Indira Park’s Dharna Chowk despite the High Court allowing them to do so. Prof Laxman, S Venkateswarlu, Prof Samunnatha, Prof Padmaja Shah, CH Prabhakar, Virasam members Kasim, Aravind, Ramki, Varavara Rao’s wife Hemalatha and N Venugopal participated in the meeting.

They also passed a resolution stating that governments must consider releasing Varavara Rao and Saibaba from jail.

The social activists also demanded that differently-abled GN Saibaba and Varavara Rao, who suffers from ill-health, be provided with adequate treatment and medical assistance inside the prisons.