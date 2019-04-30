Home States Telangana

HC directs TS govt to submit report on Intermediate exam fiasco

Petitioner’s counsel C Damodar Reddy urged the Court to issue directions to the authorities to re-evaluate answer scripts of all the students who allegedly failed in the exam held in Feb this year.

Indefinite hunger strike by BJP workers demanding justice to students at their state office in Hyderabad on Monday (Photo | Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit report before it by May 8 informing the number of students passed after re-verification of their intermediate marks. Terming the incidents of suicides by students as painful, the bench made it clear that it would look into the issues of “re-evaluation and compensation” after completion of the re-verification exercise. 

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with the PIL filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, an NGO represented by its founder president P Achyuta Rao, seeking judicial enquiry into the alleged irregularities relating to intermediate exam results. 

When the bench sought reply from the government, state additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao submitted that the intermediate board would take 15 days to re-count/re-tally the marks of over 3 lakh students who have allegedly failed in the exam. “Due to technical glitches in the software, the govt has ordered the board to go for re-tallying and re-verification of answer scripts,” he added.

Taking the submissions of the AAG into consideration, the bench directed him to inform the court about the number of students who passed after re-verification by May 8. “The court will be in session during summer vacation also. Even if 45% of students had passed the exam, they’ll some relief,” the bench added.

