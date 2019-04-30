Home States Telangana

Heatwave lingers: Maximum temperature crosses 45 degree in Telangana

After experiencing heatwave over the last four days, people in some parts of the state might experience some temporary relief from the rising mercury levels as light rains are expected.

Published: 30th April 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

A man gives water to his child on a hot summer day, in Hyderabad on Monday (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Heatwave conditions continued in the State on Monday. Most parts of the state maximum temperatures were recorded between 2oC-4oC above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the weather data recorded by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), highest temperature in the state peaked to 45.2oC at Makloor in Nizamabad.

In Greater Hyderabad limits the highest temperature recorded was 42.5oC at Quthbullapur. After experiencing heatwave over the last four days, people in some parts of the state might experience some temporary relief from the rising mercury levels as light to moderate rains are expected at isolated places across Telangana. However, at some places the weather condition might turn rough.

As per IMD forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds, with wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at isolated places over the State. 

However, there might not be much change in the overall temperatures as according to the TSDPS forecast, maximum temperatures are expected to be 2oC-3oC above normal at many places the coming three days. In Hyderabad the maximum temperatures are expected between 39oC-41oC and minimum temperatures between 28oC-30oC

